BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,244,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,407,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $4,445,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 727,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 115,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Welltower stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

