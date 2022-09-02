BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average of $675.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.