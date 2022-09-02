BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $664.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $661.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

