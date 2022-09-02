BlackRock Inc. Purchases 184,139 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $6,066,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $154,617,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

LRCX stock opened at $432.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

