BlackRock Inc. Sells 29,534 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.25% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $5,496,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

