BlackRock Inc. Sells 623,354 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.44% of AvalonBay Communities worth $3,624,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AVB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.96. 711,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,432. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

