BlackRock Inc. Sells 626,167 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,092,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 626,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $4,589,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $241.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

