Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $171.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 174.15 ($2.10), with a volume of 39629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.50 ($2.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £131.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5,816.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

