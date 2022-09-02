BLink Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, BLink has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $310,129.98 and $43.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

