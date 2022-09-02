Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 768.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 573,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 507,012 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,543,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,824,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

