Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $28.87. 402,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364,582. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

