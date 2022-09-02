Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

APD stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.65. 18,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.