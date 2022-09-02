Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,692,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,154 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

ONEM remained flat at $17.34 during trading on Friday. 71,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.