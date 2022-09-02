Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,165 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,047,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,860,000 after buying an additional 1,531,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.