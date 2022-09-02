Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,436 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.22. 126,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

