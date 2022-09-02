Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day moving average of $519.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

