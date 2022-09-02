BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 1.1%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.68. Approximately 92,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 166,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.87.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.