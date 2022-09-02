BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DSM opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

