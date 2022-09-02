Bollard Group LLC Buys 623 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,202,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE JCI opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.