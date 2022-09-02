Bollard Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

CARR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.29.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

