Bollard Group LLC Purchases New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.22.

NICE stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.96.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

