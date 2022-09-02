Bollard Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,716 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $368.68 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.81 and a 200-day moving average of $414.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

