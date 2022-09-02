Bollard Group LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,795 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
