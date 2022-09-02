Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

EPAY opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

