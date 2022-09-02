Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 119,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

