Brady Co. (BRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Brady has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

