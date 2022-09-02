Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.45. Braskem shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 7,878 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

About Braskem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

