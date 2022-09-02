Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.45. Braskem shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 7,878 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.
The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
