Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.90.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.
