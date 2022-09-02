Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 3,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Bridgetown Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgetown stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

