Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $1.49

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.46. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,747 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.
Bright Health Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $928.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.
Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.