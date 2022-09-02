Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $1.49

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.46. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,747 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

The firm has a market cap of $928.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

