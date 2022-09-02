Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.92.

Shares of AVGO traded up $15.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

