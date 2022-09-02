Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.89, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.01. 3,108,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,135,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 257.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,673,000 after acquiring an additional 73,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

