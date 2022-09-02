Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.89, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.01. 3,108,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
