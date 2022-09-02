Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $193.40

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $165.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 46.86 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.