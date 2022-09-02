Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$49.50

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Down 2.2 %

Boralex stock opened at C$48.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.