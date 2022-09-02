Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $34.60

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter worth $39,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAW opened at $13.29 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $780.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

