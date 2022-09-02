Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $34.60

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.
NYSE LAW opened at $13.29 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $780.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
