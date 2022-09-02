Brokerages Set Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) PT at GBX 490.40

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.40 ($5.93).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

