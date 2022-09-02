Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $110.18

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $8,679,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MasTec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 3,667.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in MasTec by 3.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

