Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NKE stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.