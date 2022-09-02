BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
BTRS Stock Performance
Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.66. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.95.
BTRS Company Profile
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.
