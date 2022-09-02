BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Stock Performance

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.66. BTRS has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

BTRS Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BTRS by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.