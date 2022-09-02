Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Build Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Build Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Build Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Build Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

