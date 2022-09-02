Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.76. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

