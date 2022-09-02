Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $25.00 on Friday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -624.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

