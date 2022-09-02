Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,916.50 ($35.24).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,802 ($33.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,809. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,122.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,966.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,909.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bunzl Company Profile

In other Bunzl news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.