Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 12.5 %

BNR opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $360.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

