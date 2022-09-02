Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $5.78 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $34,641.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00764512 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

