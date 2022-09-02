C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 378,398 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

