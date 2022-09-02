Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,623 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

