Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.