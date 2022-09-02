Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35.

