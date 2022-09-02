Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $252.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.74.

